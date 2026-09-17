Vice principal, 15 students ill after leftovers in Telangana
India
At Peddalodi Zilla Parishad High School in Telangana, 15 students and the vice principal fell ill after eating leftover food brought from a private event.
Soon after eating the meal, several students started feeling sick with vomiting and nausea.
Incident sparks food safety probe
The students were quickly taken to Sadasivpet Government Hospital, while the vice principal, whose condition got worse, was shifted to Sangareddy District Government Hospital.
Health and education officials are now investigating the suspected food poisoning, and they are keeping a close eye on everyone's recovery.
The incident has sparked fresh concerns about food safety in schools.