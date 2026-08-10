Video captures metal bridge swept away in Uttarakhand's Niti Valley
India
A bridge in Uttarakhand's Niti Valley got swept away by powerful river currents after heavy rain.
The dramatic moment was caught on video, showing muddy water crashing into the metal bridge and pushing it toward the riverbank in seconds.
Niti Valley cut off, authorities warn
Just before the collapse, a truck and an SUV turned away just in time. Talk about a close call.
With the main connection now gone, residents and travelers are cut off from the main town.
Authorities are asking everyone to avoid travel in the area for now, and people living by the banks of rivers and streams have been asked to keep a safe distance as the risk of water levels rising due to heavy rain has not been ruled out.