Video claiming ₹1 sale sparks rush at Malad Infiniti Mall
India
A viral video claiming a clothing store in Infiniti Mall in Malad was selling everything for just ₹1 drew a massive crowd on Saturday morning.
People rushed to the shop before it even opened, hoping to score unbelievable deals, only for police to step in and calm things down.
Bangur Nagar police debunk ₹1 sale
Officers from Bangur Nagar police quickly announced that the ₹1-sale rumor was completely false.
Thankfully, no one was hurt and the crowd left peacefully.