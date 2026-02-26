Video of Army officer arguing over toll fee goes viral
India
A video from Madhya Pradesh's Gadha Toll Plaza is making rounds online, showing a serving Army officer whom toll staff called "off-duty" arguing with staff after being asked to pay the toll.
He said he'd crossed other plazas for free, but workers explained that exemptions need official proof.
The clip highlights just how common these misunderstandings are—for both soldiers and toll staff.
When do soldiers get toll exemptions?
Army personnel only get toll exemptions when they're on official duty, not during personal trips.
To skip the fee, duty orders, movement passes or other official documents are required—just being in uniform or showing only an identification card isn't enough.
Without these papers, everyone pays up like any regular traveler.