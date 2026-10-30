Video: Rafale Marine lands on INS Vikrant on maiden attempt
What's the story
The Indian Navy has released a video showing a Rafale Marine aircraft successfully landing on board the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on its maiden attempt. According to the defense website idrw, the historic event was executed under the command of Captain Ashok Rao, NM, Commanding Officer of INS Vikrant. This is a crucial step in preparing the aircraft for operations from Indian carriers, which use Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) systems.
Preceding trials
Aircraft was tested at Goa's Shore-Based Test Facility
Prior to this, the Rafale M had successfully completed land trials at the Navy's Shore-Based Test Facility (SBTF) at INS Hansa in Goa. These included ski jump take-offs and approach landings.
The aircraft was originally designed for catapult-assisted launches, as seen on France's Charles de Gaulle carrier. It now has to prove its compatibility with India's STOBAR systems on INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
#WATCH | A Rafale Marine aircraft successfully landed on board the Indian Navy's indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant on its maiden attempt on 29 Oct 26.— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026
The ongoing trials mark the first steps towards operationalisation of the aircraft in the Indian Navy.
(Source: Indian… pic.twitter.com/eA57t28zJg
Procurement agreement
India signed deal for 26 Rafale Ms in April 2025
In April 2025, India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 26 Rafale Marine jets at a cost of ₹63,000 crore.
The deal includes 22 single-seat and four double-seat variants, along with weapons, simulators, training and logistics support.
These aircraft will be deployed on INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya to enhance the Indian Navy's carrier-based combat aviation capabilities.
Future plans
Rafale Ms to be inducted by 2028
The Rafale M jets are expected to be inducted into service by 2028. They will provide air defense, sea strike and other combat capabilities to the Indian Navy.
Until India's indigenous Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF) is ready, these aircraft will supplement the Navy's current fleet of MiG-29K aircraft.
By 2030, India is expected to have a total of 62 Rafale jets in service, including the 26 Rafale-M aircraft.