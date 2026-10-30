Video: Rafale Marine lands on INS Vikrant on maiden attempt

Prior to this, the Rafale M had successfully completed land trials at the Navy's Shore-Based Test Facility (SBTF) at INS Hansa in Goa. These included ski jump take-offs and approach landings.

The aircraft was originally designed for catapult-assisted launches, as seen on France's Charles de Gaulle carrier. It now has to prove its compatibility with India's STOBAR systems on INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya.