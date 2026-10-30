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Home / News / India News / Video: Rafale Marine lands on INS Vikrant on maiden attempt
Video: Rafale Marine lands on INS Vikrant on maiden attempt
The aircraft was originally designed for catapult-assisted launches

Video: Rafale Marine lands on INS Vikrant on maiden attempt

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 30, 2026
04:47 pm
What's the story

The Indian Navy has released a video showing a Rafale Marine aircraft successfully landing on board the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on its maiden attempt. According to the defense website idrw, the historic event was executed under the command of Captain Ashok Rao, NM, Commanding Officer of INS Vikrant. This is a crucial step in preparing the aircraft for operations from Indian carriers, which use Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) systems.

Preceding trials

Aircraft was tested at Goa's Shore-Based Test Facility

Prior to this, the Rafale M had successfully completed land trials at the Navy's Shore-Based Test Facility (SBTF) at INS Hansa in Goa. These included ski jump take-offs and approach landings.

The aircraft was originally designed for catapult-assisted launches, as seen on France's Charles de Gaulle carrier. It now has to prove its compatibility with India's STOBAR systems on INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya.

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Watch video here

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Procurement agreement

India signed deal for 26 Rafale Ms in April 2025

In April 2025, India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 26 Rafale Marine jets at a cost of ₹63,000 crore.

The deal includes 22 single-seat and four double-seat variants, along with weapons, simulators, training and logistics support.

These aircraft will be deployed on INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya to enhance the Indian Navy's carrier-based combat aviation capabilities.

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Future plans

Rafale Ms to be inducted by 2028

The Rafale M jets are expected to be inducted into service by 2028. They will provide air defense, sea strike and other combat capabilities to the Indian Navy.

Until India's indigenous Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF) is ready, these aircraft will supplement the Navy's current fleet of MiG-29K aircraft.

By 2030, India is expected to have a total of 62 Rafale jets in service, including the 26 Rafale-M aircraft.

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