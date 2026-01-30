LOADING...
Video: SDRF rescues paragliders who crashed into Tehri Lake
The incident took place during the Acro Festival & SIV Championship Tehri 2026

By Snehil Singh
Jan 30, 2026
05:57 pm
What's the story

Two paraglider pilots were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) after they crashed into Tehri Lake in Uttarakhand on Thursday. The incident took place during the Acro Festival & SIV Championship Tehri 2026, an international paragliding event organized by Uttarakhand Tourism. The pilots lost control mid-air while performing acrobatic maneuvers and plunged into the lake.

Rescue operation

SDRF teams were pre-deployed

Special rescue teams of SDRF, which were pre-deployed as part of the event's security arrangements, acted swiftly. They reached the pilots within minutes and safely extracted them from the lake. A video of the incident shows two paragliders performing maneuvers mid-air before losing balance, spiralling downward, and splashing into the lake.

Event update

Both pilots were unharmed

Both pilots were unharmed and received preliminary medical examinations before being shifted to a secure location. Despite the scare, the four-day festival continued as planned with heightened safety protocols and rescue measures in place. The event featured pilots from India and abroad performing intricate aerial maneuvers over the Tehri Dam reservoir.

Festival highlights

Day 3 of the festival

The third day of the Tehri Acro Festival 2026 showcased elite acrobatic paragliding maneuvers over scenic Tehri Lake. The official Instagram account of Uttarakhand Tourism shared a glimpse of Day 3, saying, "Precision, power, and fearless moves over Tehri Lake—this is acro at its peak." Under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's guidance, this year's event incorporated cutting-edge technology to create an innovative digital layer for visitors.

