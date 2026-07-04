Video shows Bengaluru biker pushed off motorcycle by Mercedes passenger
India
A road rage video from Bengaluru is making the rounds online, showing a biker getting pushed off his motorcycle by a Mercedes passenger after a heated argument at an Indiranagar traffic signal.
The clash started when the biker tried to squeeze through during a red light and honked, leading to things getting physical.
Bystanders intervene as driver offers damages
Bystanders quickly stepped up and helped calm things down. The Mercedes driver offered to cover damages for another car hit in the chaos.
Social media users called out the violence and demanded accountability: Lakshman Naik, who posted the video, said it is important for people to stand together against road rage.