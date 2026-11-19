Video shows R Vanni Arasu posing dangerously close to tiger
A video of Tamil Nadu Minister R Vanni Arasu getting dangerously close to a tiger and posing on a vehicle in what was initially believed to have been Mudumalai Tiger Reserve has gone viral, sparking outrage.
Karnataka's Forest Minister R Ramalinga Reddy is now demanding action, saying VIPs should not get special treatment when it comes to wildlife rules.
R Ramalinga Reddy demands equal enforcement
The incident has fired up conservationists and social media users, who want stricter enforcement of wildlife laws, no matter who is involved.
Reddy put it simply: "However high-profile a person may be, they must follow the laws that apply inside the forest."
The whole episode highlights why rules in protected areas need to apply equally to everyone.