Patients and their relatives say things have gotten out of hand, with staffer Radha Mondal saying, "There used to be one or two rats, but now there are so many. They are running right over our feet when we stand. They are jumping on the beds. You can see it for yourselves."

People are demanding a proper clean-up and quick removal of the rats, but so far, hospital management hasn't responded or taken visible steps to fix the problem.