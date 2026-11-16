Video shows rats at Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital in West Bengal
A video from Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital in West Bengal shows rats running around the women's ward, crawling over beds, and even getting into spittoons.
Patients say they're losing sleep and are genuinely worried about being bitten or getting sick, with one patient, Komal, sharing she can't rest at night because of the rodents.
Patients demand cleanup, hospital management unresponsive
Patients and their relatives say things have gotten out of hand, with staffer Radha Mondal saying, "There used to be one or two rats, but now there are so many. They are running right over our feet when we stand. They are jumping on the beds. You can see it for yourselves."
People are demanding a proper clean-up and quick removal of the rats, but so far, hospital management hasn't responded or taken visible steps to fix the problem.