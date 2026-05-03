Video shows senior officials on Bargi Dam boat before sinking

Overloaded boat capsized near Khamariya Island

The officials were seen holding a meeting on the boat, with tickets reportedly issued for only 29 people but carrying more than 40 people at the time of the accident.

When a sudden storm hit near Khamariya Island, the overloaded boat capsized quickly.

Local villagers and fishermen jumped in to help, rescuing more than 15 people before teams arrived.

All missing passengers were eventually found after rescue efforts wrapped up.