Video shows senior officials on Bargi Dam boat before sinking
India
A newly surfaced video shows senior officials and local leaders on the same Bargi Dam cruise boat that later sank on April 30, taking 13 lives.
Despite a severe weather alert, no one visible in the video appears to be wearing a life jacket, pointing to clear safety lapses.
Overloaded boat capsized near Khamariya Island
The officials were seen holding a meeting on the boat, with tickets reportedly issued for only 29 people but carrying more than 40 people at the time of the accident.
When a sudden storm hit near Khamariya Island, the overloaded boat capsized quickly.
Local villagers and fishermen jumped in to help, rescuing more than 15 people before teams arrived.
All missing passengers were eventually found after rescue efforts wrapped up.