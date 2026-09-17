Vidya Pratishthan school bus flips in Baramati, 7 injured
India
A bus carrying about 40 students from Vidya Pratishthan School flipped over while trying to climb a steep road in Supe Ghat, Baramati, on Wednesday morning.
Seven children were injured and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
One student sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital in Loni Kalbhor for further treatment.
Driver left scene, officials suspect mishandling
The driver left the scene after the accident, and officials think mishandling the controls may be to blame.
The parent is now speaking up about poor bus conditions and demanding safer rides for their children.
Authorities say they are investigating.