Vietnam speedboat accident kills 15 Indian tourists in rough seas
India
No issues found.A tragic speedboat accident in Vietnam on July 11 took the lives of 15 Indian tourists, most from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.
The boat carrying 36 people capsized near May Rut Ngoai Islet after a giant wave hit during rough seas.
Survivors described the moment as terrifying and chaotic.
Rescue efforts and Indian diplomatic response
Nearby boats rushed to help, but rescuing everyone was tough.
The Indian embassy is working with local authorities to bring home the victims and help their families.
The Kerala government is stepping in to support those affected, while diplomatic teams coordinate assistance.