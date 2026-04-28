Vignesh Shishir accused Rahul Gandhi of dual-citizenship, faces 9.6cr probe India Apr 28, 2026

Vignesh Shishir, a Bengaluru businessman and BJP worker, is facing serious trouble on multiple fronts.

He is in the spotlight for accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of dual citizenship, an issue that took a twist when the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court shifted its stance on the probe.

At the same time, Shishir is accused of embezzling ₹9.6 crore in a 2014-2016 case linked to his father's role as liquidator at Simpsons and Company, and in a separate 2018 cheating case involving a Bengaluru woman and her property.