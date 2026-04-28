Vignesh Shishir accused Rahul Gandhi of dual-citizenship, faces 9.6cr probe
Vignesh Shishir, a Bengaluru businessman and BJP worker, is facing serious trouble on multiple fronts.
He is in the spotlight for accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of dual citizenship, an issue that took a twist when the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court shifted its stance on the probe.
At the same time, Shishir is accused of embezzling ₹9.6 crore in a 2014-2016 case linked to his father's role as liquidator at Simpsons and Company, and in a separate 2018 cheating case involving a Bengaluru woman and her property.
Multiple probes involve Vignesh Shishir's businesses
Shishir and his father are under investigation for allegedly misusing funds through family-run hydroelectric project companies.
He also faced cheating charges in 2018 involving a Bengaluru woman's money and property.
His coffee business showed big sales numbers in 2022 but now faces questions about shady land deals.
Adding to the mess, Shishir's social media remarks prompted a judge to step away from the Gandhi case.
Despite claiming BJP connections, his party involvement seems limited to some Delhi-based links rather than Karnataka politics.