Vihan Shrivastav killed as tree falls on Chembur school bus
India
An 11-year-old boy, Vihan Shrivastav, lost his life when a tree fell on his school bus in Mumbai's Chembur area, also injuring five other students.
The state's social justice minister called the accident a "natural" phenomenon, which didn't sit well with many and quickly turned political.
Opposition slams government over ignored warnings
Locals say they'd already warned the city about this dangerous tree, but nothing was done.
Now, opposition leaders are calling out the government for ignoring public safety.
Mumbai's mayor has promised support for affected families and a full investigation, while state officials say they'll survey old trees citywide to prevent more tragedies like this.