Vijay found dead in West Delhi fire, police suspect suicide
A 64-year-old man named Vijay was found dead after a fire at his West Delhi home early Saturday.
Police believe it may have been suicide: Vijay had posted a "last video" on YouTube and shared a suicide note on WhatsApp before the incident.
Police received information about the fire around 3:26am and then discovered his body.
Vijay addressed daughter, requested Yamuna ashes
Vijay had lived alone for years and used to create and upload vlogs on YouTube.
In his last video, he spoke directly to his daughter, saying he loved her and asking for his ashes to be placed in the Yamuna River.
He mentioned choosing self-immolation so his family would not have to go through the stress of his cremation.
Police are still investigating; meanwhile, his remains are being examined at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.