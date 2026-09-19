Vijay found dead in West Delhi fire, police suspect suicide

Vijay had lived alone for years and used to create and upload vlogs on YouTube.

In his last video, he spoke directly to his daughter, saying he loved her and asking for his ashes to be placed in the Yamuna River.

He mentioned choosing self-immolation so his family would not have to go through the stress of his cremation.

Police are still investigating; meanwhile, his remains are being examined at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.