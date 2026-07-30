Vijay government examining proposal to include chicken-biryani in mid-day meals
What's the story
The Tamil Nadu government is considering a proposal to serve chicken biryani once a week under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme. School Education Minister A Rajmohan has submitted the proposal to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for review. "Every major political era in the state had strengthened the school nutrition program in its own way," Rajmohan said, citing past leaders' contributions to school nutrition initiatives.
Minister
State long regarded as pioneer in school nutrition programs
"Kamarajar introduced the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, Kalaignar Karunanidhi added eggs, MGR transformed it into the Nutritious Meal Programme, and Jayalalithaa expanded egg distribution throughout the week. Likewise, I have a wish to introduce chicken biryani once a week in government schools," he said.
The proposal, if approved, would be one of the biggest changes to Tamil Nadu's school meal menu in recent years.
It continues the state's tradition of improving welfare schemes for better child nutrition and school attendance.
Nutritional upgrade
Proposal marks significant change in school meal menu
The Mid-Day Meal Scheme was first expanded statewide under former Chief Minister K Kamaraj in the 1950s.
Successive governments have strengthened it by adding eggs, bananas for vegetarian students, variety rice, and more recently a breakfast program.
In September 2022, the then-DMK administration introduced the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme, which was subsequently renamed the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme, to provide morning meals to primary school students.
Menu overhaul
Revamping breakfast menu under Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme
Alongside the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, Rajmohan has also proposed revamping the breakfast menu under the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme.
The plan is to replace repetitive items such as wheat and rava upma with more nutritious options.
Currently, around ₹15 is allocated per student for breakfast.
The free breakfast scheme is currently implemented for Classes 1 to 6 pupils, studying in government and government-aided schools across the state.