Vijay government examining proposal to include chicken-biryani in mid-day meals 

"Kamarajar introduced the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, Kalaignar Karunanidhi added eggs, MGR transformed it into the Nutritious Meal Programme, and Jayalalithaa expanded egg distribution throughout the week. Likewise, I have a wish to introduce chicken biryani once a week in government schools," he said.

The proposal, if approved, would be one of the biggest changes to Tamil Nadu's school meal menu in recent years.

It continues the state's tradition of improving welfare schemes for better child nutrition and school attendance.