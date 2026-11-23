Tamil Nadu files review petition in SC in Deepam case
What's the story
The Tamil Nadu government, headed by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court. The petition challenges the apex court's November 21 order allowing the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at Thiruparankundram hill on November 24, 2026. The Commissioner of the state's HR&CE Department filed the petition against this one-time interim measure.
Order details
Supreme Court's order on lighting deepam
Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi of the Supreme Court allowed lighting the lamp at Deepathoon, while staying certain observations in a Madras High Court judgment.
The court imposed strict conditions on the arrangement, allowing only authorized representatives of the temple administration and government officials to access the site.
Public processions and demonstrations were prohibited, with the Madurai District Collector appointed as nodal officer for overseeing arrangements.
Petition details
TN government files review petition against SC's order
The Tamil Nadu government has filed a review petition against the Supreme Court's order allowing the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Deepathoon, a stone pillar on the Thiruparankundram hill.
The review was filed by the Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department on November 21.
The SC stated that its approval for the November 24 ceremony does not establish a permanent right or precedent. A detailed hearing on the main case is set for January 2027.
Political backlash
BJP slams TN government for filing review petition
Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nainar Nagenthran slammed the Tamil Nadu government for filing a review petition against the Supreme Court order.
He accused the government of adopting an "anti-Hindu" approach and engaging in "vote-bank politics."
"While all other organisations are exercising restraint out of respect for the Supreme Court order, why is the TVK government alone rushing ahead to file a review petition?" the BJP leader questioned.
Ritual controversy
Controversy over Karthigai Deepam ritual
The dispute centers on the traditional location of the Karthigai Deepam ritual at Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple. The lamp has traditionally been lit at Deepa Mandapam near Uchipillaiyar temple.
Hindu groups have sought permission to shift it to Deepathoon, about 50 meters from Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya dargah.
The controversy escalated in November 2025 when authorities denied permission due to law-and-order concerns.