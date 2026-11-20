Vijay Kumar detained in Jammu after WhatsApp group with Pakistanis
A brick kiln worker named Vijay Kumar from Chhattisgarh was detained in Jammu after a security check found him in a WhatsApp group with several Pakistani contacts.
This happened near the R.S. Pura border on Wednesday during a routine search and verification exercise in the RS Pura sector near the international border in Jammu, and when asked, Kumar couldn't really explain why he was part of the group.
Authorities probe Vijay Kumar's WhatsApp involvement
Authorities are now digging into how involved Kumar actually was with this group and if there's any real threat.
The case is a reminder of how closely communication is watched near sensitive borders, and why staying alert online matters more than ever.