Vijay Mallya challenges 'fraudster' label, cites ₹14,131.60cr recovery claim

Mallya criticized the Indian government's stance as "unjust," saying media narratives ignore funds that have been returned.

He stressed he's not avoiding India: he's been a permanent resident of the United Kingdom since 1992 and is legally barred from leaving.

"For all who say I am a bhagoda refusing to come to India, please be aware that I have been a permanent resident of the United Kingdom since 1992 and am currently legally prohibited from leaving this country," he explained, adding that he continues to fight his fugitive label in court.