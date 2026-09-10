Vijay Mallya challenges 'fraudster' label, cites ₹14,131.60cr recovery claim
Vijay Mallya, the businessman linked to Kingfisher Airlines's massive debt, is pushing back against being called a "fraudster."
On September 10, he posted on X and shared an extract from what he described as an Enforcement Directorate affidavit, showing that ₹14,131.60 crore was recovered and sent to banks in 2021.
Mallya's main question: why is he still tagged as a fugitive when the money has already been recovered?
Mallya says he cannot leave UK
Mallya criticized the Indian government's stance as "unjust," saying media narratives ignore funds that have been returned.
He stressed he's not avoiding India: he's been a permanent resident of the United Kingdom since 1992 and is legally barred from leaving.
"For all who say I am a bhagoda refusing to come to India, please be aware that I have been a permanent resident of the United Kingdom since 1992 and am currently legally prohibited from leaving this country," he explained, adding that he continues to fight his fugitive label in court.