Vijayanagara PE teacher arrested for alleged child sexual assault dies
India
A physical education teacher from Vijayanagara district, recently arrested for alleged child sexual assault at a private school in Channapatna taluk, died later from his injuries on Sunday.
He jumped from the third floor of the superintendent of police's office in Ramanagara while in custody for post-arrest formalities.
Police: teacher pushed constable and jumped
Police say the teacher was at the superintendent of police's office for fingerprinting after a medical check when he suddenly pushed a constable and jumped.
He was taken to a hospital but didn't survive his injuries.
Further investigation is underway.