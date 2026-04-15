Vijayapura father Mallikarjun Arakeri allegedly drowns son in Krishna river
A heartbreaking case from Karnataka's Vijayapura district has come to light, where a father, Mallikarjun Arakeri, drowned his six-year-old son Siddharth in the Krishna River.
The incident happened on March 16, reportedly after Arakeri faced repeated taunts from villagers about his son's appearance.
The truth surfaced only when Siddharth's mother asked for her son on his birthday and the father went missing.
Alleged confession links body to Siddharth
During the investigation, Arakeri allegedly confessed to the crime. Authorities linked an unidentified body found that same day to Siddharth.
Police believe harsh comments from locals about whether Siddharth resembled his father pushed Arakeri over the edge.
He had told his family he was taking Siddharth to enroll in school but instead took him to the river, a reminder of how toxic social pressure can sometimes lead to unimaginable outcomes.