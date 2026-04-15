Vijayapura father Mallikarjun Arakeri allegedly drowns son in Krishna river

Alleged confession links body to Siddharth

During the investigation, Arakeri allegedly confessed to the crime. Authorities linked an unidentified body found that same day to Siddharth.

Police believe harsh comments from locals about whether Siddharth resembled his father pushed Arakeri over the edge.

He had told his family he was taking Siddharth to enroll in school but instead took him to the river, a reminder of how toxic social pressure can sometimes lead to unimaginable outcomes.