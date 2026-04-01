Vijender Gupta urges probe into repeated Delhi Assembly bomb threats
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has asked the city's police commissioner to step up and investigate a string of bomb threats targeting the assembly.
The latest email, warning about five RDX bombs, arrived on April 14, making it the sixth threat since March.
These repeated scares are disrupting important assembly work and have everyone on edge.
Vijender Gupta urges stronger assembly security
Gupta pointed out that earlier calls for police help have not led to any answers yet, and people behind the threats remain unknown.
He stressed that these ongoing emails are making staff anxious and called for stronger security so members and visitors can feel safe again.
"This is a matter of grave concern and must be taken with utmost seriousness," he wrote, urging immediate action to protect daily proceedings.