Vikarabad truck crash kills 4 family members and auto-rickshaw driver
A heartbreaking road accident in Telangana's Vikarabad district took the lives of four family members, including three women and their auto-rickshaw driver.
The crash happened near Bugga Rameshwaram Temple when a truck rammed into their vehicle on a sharp turn.
Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar offers condolences
Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker and Vikarabad MLA Gaddam Prasad Kumar shared his condolences, saying he was deeply saddened by the loss.
He's asked local officials to make sure anyone injured gets immediate care, and assured the government will stand by the affected family during this tough time.