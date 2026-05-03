Vikram Doraiswami arrives in Beijing as India's ambassador designate
India
Vikram Doraiswami has just arrived in Beijing as India's Ambassador-designate to China, aiming to help ease the ongoing tension between India and China since their 2020 border standoff.
He was welcomed by both Chinese and Indian officials, signaling a hopeful step toward better communication.
Doraiswami's name reflects visas and flights
Doraiswami is a seasoned diplomat who's worked in the UK and knows Mandarin from his earlier postings in Hong Kong and Beijing.
His Chinese name, "Wei Jiameng" (which means one who forms an excellent alliance), reflects broader India-China efforts to normalize relations, including the resumption of visas and direct flight services between the two countries.