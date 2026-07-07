Vikram Doraiswami meets Hua Chunying in Beijing to reset ties
India
India's new ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, just had his first big meeting with China's vice foreign minister, Hua Chunying, in Beijing.
Both sides agreed it's time to reset and work toward more stable, win-win ties, especially when it comes to trade and economic cooperation.
China backs India leading BRICS summit
China shared its support for India leading this year's BRICS summit, and both countries talked about making people-to-people exchanges easier after years of tension.
Doraiswami also met former Chinese vice foreign minister Fu Ying to discuss everything from global issues to possible academic collaborations.
Since stepping into his role, Doraiswami has been busy building bridges, including helping Indian pilgrims travel to Tibet.