Vikram Doraiswami says India will not mediate West Asia conflict
India's envoy to China, Vikram Doraiswami, made it clear at the World Peace Forum in Beijing: India isn't looking to mediate the current West Asia conflict, and doesn't see itself in the same league as Pakistan on this front.
He explained that any country's involvement should match its own interests, adding that he didn't see how mediation at this time would benefit India.
Doraiswami: India more connected than Pakistan
Doraiswami highlighted how India is far more connected globally than Pakistan, especially with strong ties across Europe and Asia.
He said countries should be judged by their real contributions to the global order, not just surface-level comparisons.
On mediation, he pointed out that both India and China prefer a practical approach: only stepping in when it truly fits their priorities.