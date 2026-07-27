Vikram Misri arrives in China to restore bilateral cooperation

Misri sat down with top Chinese officials, including Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), and Hong Liang, Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

They talked about teaming up on academic projects, think tank partnerships, political dialogue, and cultural exchanges.

India's ambassador to China was also in the room.

The visit follows a recent push by both nations' leaders for peace along their shared border, so these conversations are all about keeping things steady and positive going forward.