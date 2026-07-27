Vikram Misri arrives in China to restore bilateral cooperation
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri just landed in China for some pretty crucial talks.
The main goal? To smooth things over and boost cooperation between the two countries, especially in politics, academics, and everyday exchanges.
This trip is part of ongoing efforts to move past recent tensions and get both sides working together again.
Misri meets Sun Haiyan Hong Liang
Misri sat down with top Chinese officials, including Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), and Hong Liang, Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).
They talked about teaming up on academic projects, think tank partnerships, political dialogue, and cultural exchanges.
India's ambassador to China was also in the room.
The visit follows a recent push by both nations' leaders for peace along their shared border, so these conversations are all about keeping things steady and positive going forward.