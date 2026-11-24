Vikram Misri: EPG irrelevant as India Nepal pursue boundary talks
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri just said the long-awaited EPG report is now "irrelevant" for India-Nepal relations.
Instead, both countries are shifting gears to tackle boundary issues and boost cooperation using their current channels, a move backed by both Prime Ministers Modi and Shah.
India and Nepal agree joint vision
The EPG was set up in 2016 to rethink the 1950 treaty between India and Nepal, but its 2018 report has been stuck without action.
Now, leaders from both sides have agreed on a fresh Joint Vision document that covers infrastructure, energy, connectivity, trade, technology, and climate resilience, basically turning the page for a more practical partnership.