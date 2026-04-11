Vikram Misri meets US officials to boost trade defense energy India Apr 11, 2026

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri just met top US officials, with his meeting with US Ambassador Sergio Gor in Florida at Mar-a-Lago and his meeting with Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau at the Department of State, to talk about taking India-US ties up a notch.

The focus? Teaming up on trade, defense, and energy.

Both sides sounded pretty committed: US Ambassador Sergio Gor called it ready to work closely together "in the months and years ahead," while Misri and Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau mapped out more high-level meetings for the coming year.