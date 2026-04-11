Vikram Misri to Paris Berlin for trade energy defense talks
India
India's foreign secretary, Vikram Misri, is off to Paris and Berlin this week for some important conversations about energy, trade, and defense, especially with all the tension in West Asia right now.
His trip follows recent meetings in the US and highlights how countries are teaming up to tackle global energy challenges.
Meetings to boost India Europe ties
In Paris, Misri will join Martin Briens for India-France consultations covering defense, nuclear energy, and artificial intelligence.
Over in Berlin, he'll meet Geza Andreas von Geyr to talk trade, defense partnerships, and green energy.
The Ministry of External Affairs says these meetings are all about boosting India's connections with Europe in tech and education, plus a few catch-ups with top officials along the way.