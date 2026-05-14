Vikram Randhawa leads BJP protest over Jammu land encroachments

Randhawa demands evictions, cites 1996 encroachments

Randhawa claimed illegal settlements have been popping up on government and forest land in Jammu since 1996, with places like Bhatindi and Belicharana getting unauthorized.

He said, "whosoever has encroached upon government land irrespective of religion should be evicted immediately.", but insisted all illegal occupants should be evicted.

Randhawa also alleged that people from Kashmir are taking over Jammu's land while the government looks away.