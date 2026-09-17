Vikramjit Singh Sahney says 25-30L converted to Christianity in Punjab
Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney says around 25 to 30 lakh people in Punjab have switched to Christianity, mainly because of superstition, claims of miraculous cures, treatment of illnesses, and various forms of inducement.
Speaking at a recent event in Amritsar, he brought up how these conversions are sparking new debates: something Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also mentioned earlier this year.
Sahney urges SGPC on rehab, education
Sahney called out Sikh religious groups like the SGPC for not doing enough about conversions and encouraged them to rethink their approach.
The gathering also talked about Punjab's drug crisis, with Sahney saying more than 30 lakh young people are affected, and pushed for more rehab and education support from religious institutions.
They discussed fighting caste discrimination too, including plans to expand education programs so marginalized youth get better opportunities.