Viksit Bharat Guarantee replaces MGNREGA July 1, guarantees 125 days

Daily wages ₹300-409, states cover 40%

Wages now range from ₹300 to ₹409 daily for unskilled work, with Sikkim offering up to ₹450 in some areas.

Northeastern states and places like Bihar saw wage jumps of over 15%, but southern states got less than a 3% hike.

States now cover 40% of the costs (instead of everything coming from Delhi), though the Center still covers most costs in the Northeast and UTs.

The scheme also brings breaks during peak farming seasons, replaces job cards with Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Cards, and adds extra support for single women and people with disabilities.