Viksit Bharat Yuva Samvad quiz opens on MY Bharat portal

Youth selected for the national dialogue will get an opportunity to present their ideas and suggestions related to India's development, science, innovation, and Viksit Bharat before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of the new Viksit Bharat Yuva Samvad festival, the quiz celebrates India's diversity and future goals, and it's open in 22 languages on the MY Bharat portal.

The aim? To unite young people, build leadership skills, and spark fresh thinking for India's growth.