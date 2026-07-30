Vilathikulam DMK MLA G.V. Markandayan denied bail in Thoothukudi court
Vilathikulam DMK MLA G.V. Markandayan isn't getting out of jail just yet. His bail was denied again by the Thoothukudi court.
He's been in custody since July 20, after being arrested for allegedly making derogatory and intimidating remarks about Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.
His first bail plea was turned down on July 22, and his second attempt didn't work either.
Markandayan remanded to Palayamkottai Central Prison
Markandayan's arrest came after a complaint from TVK's Thoothukudi North District Secretary, Balasubramanian.
He was charged under three legal sections and sent to Palayamkottai Central Prison the same day.
After his first bail rejection, he tried again in the Principal District and Sessions Court, but Judge S. Subadevi dismissed his plea on Thursday following arguments from both sides.