Why Maharashtra villagers erected banner declaring their village 'for sale'

The villagers blame the incomplete excavation work on the Sina-Madha Lift Irrigation Scheme for their plight.

Tulshi sarpanch Sharad More said, "Though the canals of the Sina-Madha scheme pass close to the village, we don't benefit from it. By putting up the board saying 'Village for Sale, Price: Water,' we are trying to draw the government's attention to our plight."

He added that around 800m of excavation work near the seventh and eighth outlets has been pending for 26 years.