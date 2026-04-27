Vinay Kulkarni appeals life sentence in Yogesh Gowda murder

Kulkarni, 15 others given life sentences

The case goes back to June 2016, when Gowda was killed at a gym in Dharwad, reportedly due to political rivalry around local elections.

The CBI took over the investigation in 2019 and charged Kulkarni with conspiracy, murder, and destroying evidence.

After being arrested in 2020, he got bail from the Supreme Court in 2021, but it was later revoked last year over claims of witness tampering.

In April this year, Kulkarni and 15 others were found guilty and given life sentences, despite pleas for leniency from his defense team.