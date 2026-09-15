Vinayagar Chaturthi dispute in Ramapuram kills MTC driver Srinivasan
India
A Vinayagar Chaturthi procession in Chennai turned tragic on Monday night when Srinivasan, a 44-year-old MTC bus driver, lost his life during a dispute between temple devotees and local residents over dancing on 13th Street, Ramapuram.
Even after police tried to calm things down earlier in the evening, tensions flared up again later that night.
Five arrested in Ramapuram confrontation
Around midnight, a group led by Bhuvanesh confronted resident Anand outside his home.
In the chaos, Srinivasan was struck in the chest and rushed to two hospitals but could not be saved.
Police are now investigating what exactly happened and have already arrested five people connected to the incident.