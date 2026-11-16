Vinod Arya faces Haridwar complaint over leaked Ankita WhatsApp chats
Vinod Arya, whose son Pulkit is serving life for Ankita Bhandari's murder, has had a police complaint filed against him in Haridwar.
He allegedly leaked Ankita's private WhatsApp chats to claim his son was wrongly implicated due to "political pressure."
But this move has sparked concerns about privacy and possible interference with the ongoing investigation.
Pahadi Mahasabha demands legal probe
Leaders from Pahadi Mahasabha are pushing for legal action against Vinod Arya and want a full probe into how the chats were leaked.
They are also questioning claims about property demolitions linked to the case.
The group says it will step up protests if justice is not served, standing firmly with Ankita's family as public outrage over her 2022 murder continues.