Vinod Arya offers surrender at Rajpur after Ankita's chat FIR
Vinod Arya, whose son Pulkit was convicted in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, has offered to surrender at Rajpur police station after an FIR was filed against him.
He's accused of leaking Ankita's private chats and making claims about her death that her family says are false and damaging.
Vinod Arya open to narco-analysis test
Vinod says he found out about the FIR on social media and is open to taking a narco-analysis test, hoping it will help clear things up.
He also said he had come to surrender and should be arrested if a case exists.
Pulkit Arya sentenced to life
Pulkit Arya and two others were sentenced to life for murdering Ankita, a 19-year-old receptionist at his resort.