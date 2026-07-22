Vinu P. and Bincy attempt suicide outside Kerala High Court
India
On Tuesday morning, Vinu P. and his wife Bincy tried to take their own lives in an ambulance outside the Kerala High Court.
Their protest was aimed at drawing attention to what they say is ongoing harassment: a former friend allegedly filed a false rape case against Vinu, pushing them to this desperate step.
Couple's video prompts police probe
Before the attempt, the couple recorded a five-minute video accusing not just their former friend but also local police and a woman judge (said to be related to the complainant) of making things unbearable for them.
Thankfully, both are now safe in the hospital, and police have started looking into their allegations.