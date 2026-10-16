Violence between Kuki and Naga spreads to Ukhrul and Kamjong
Tensions between the Kuki and Naga groups in Manipur have flared up again, with violence now spreading to more hill districts such as Ukhrul and Kamjong.
The latest clashes, which began after an attack on a Tangkhul Naga man in February, have led to riots, homes being set on fire, curfews, and internet shutdowns.
At least 19 people lost their lives just in September.
Manipur records over 300 violent incidents
Manipur has faced over 300 violent incidents so far this year; almost 100 people have died, mostly in the hills.
Key highways have turned into danger zones with ambushes and road blockades making things worse.
While the Imphal Valley has mostly stayed calm, attacks such as the killing of three Kuki church leaders in May and five Naga civilians in August highlight how serious things are for communities living along these routes.