Violence between Kuki and Naga spreads to Ukhrul and Kamjong

Tensions between the Kuki and Naga groups in Manipur have flared up again, with violence now spreading to more hill districts such as Ukhrul and Kamjong.

The latest clashes, which began after an attack on a Tangkhul Naga man in February, have led to riots, homes being set on fire, curfews, and internet shutdowns.

At least 19 people lost their lives just in September.