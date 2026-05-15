Violence in Daudhan village during Ken-Betwa demolition in Madhya Pradesh
A demolition drive in Daudhan village, Madhya Pradesh, turned violent on Wednesday as officials moved to clear land for the Ken-Betwa river-linking project.
Many homes were targeted where families had already accepted compensation, but villagers say they were not given proper notice, and some demolitions happened while people were still inside.
Families demand land based rehabilitation
Viral clips of people allegedly trapped under debris quickly spread online, angering locals. Officials called the videos staged and said no one was hurt.
The situation got heated with villagers throwing stones at a police team, forcing officials to pull back.
Meanwhile, affected families are demanding land-based rehabilitation instead of cash payouts, saying promises have not been kept: protests and symbolic acts like funeral pyres have only deepened the standoff.