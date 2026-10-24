Violence over Upper Siang dam protests erupts in Arunachal Pradesh

The trouble started during a 12-hour bandh on Friday, escalating after police used tear gas on protesters.

Four women were hurt as crowds demanded the release of 10 people detained during a 12-hour bandh called to oppose the dam project, leading to more clashes and property damage.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu called for calm and invited everyone to discuss the dam's impact together.

The Upper Siang Multipurpose Dam project has locals worried about public consensus.