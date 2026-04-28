Violence spikes in West Bengal campaign as CISF jawan shot
The last stretch of West Bengal's election campaign saw a spike in violence.
On Sunday night, a CISF jawan was shot near BJP candidate Pawan Singh's home in North 24 Parganas, leading to the arrest of four people, including a TMC councilor.
The Election Commission has asked for a report as tensions rise.
Mitali Bag's car vandalized in Goghat
On Monday in Goghat, TMC MP Mitali Bag's car was vandalized.
She went live on Facebook, saying BJP workers targeted her for being a woman and Dalit MP: "See how BJP miscreants have vandalized the car... Voting hasn't even started yet. Look at how they are trying to stifle the voice of a woman."
The BJP called her claims "staged drama," countering that TMC goons led by local leader Sanjay Khan attacked BJP workers with sticks, bricks, and rods.
Police have arrested three linked to the BJP over the incident.