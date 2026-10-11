Violent clash in Kiphire between Tikhir and Yimkhiung kills 1

A violent clash broke out between the Tikhir and Yimkhiung communities in Nagaland's Kiphire district on Saturday, October 10, 2026, leaving one person dead and one other person injured.

More than a dozen houses were razed, forcing many families to leave their homes.

Authorities quickly stepped in with prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and extra security to calm things down, but the area stayed tense until Sunday evening.