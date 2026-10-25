Violent protests over Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh
Protests against the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project got out of hand in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday night.
Demonstrators set fire to a police station, an NHPC office, and nine police vehicles, injuring at least 40 security personnel.
Homes of some political leaders were also damaged and looted during a 12-hour bandh across Siang districts.
Siang locals want pre-feasibility report pause
Local tribes are worried the 11,200-MW dam could displace communities and harm the environment.
While Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed concern over incidents of vandalism, looting, and damage to property in Pasighat and invited youth groups for discussions, locals want the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) activities and survey work on the project paused until their concerns are heard.
The government says a pre-feasibility study is needed to weigh economic benefits versus risks, but tensions remain high as both sides struggle to find common ground.