Viral 12-year-old video challenges J&K Education Minister Sakina Itoo India Jul 04, 2026

A 12-year-old boy's video calling out Jammu and Kashmir's Education Minister Sakina Itoo for not announcing summer vacations has gone viral.

He points out how students are struggling in 35 degrees Celsius heat, asking if the minister knows what it's like or is "sitting in an AC room."

The clip has sparked big conversations about student welfare.