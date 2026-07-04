Viral 12-year-old video challenges J&K Education Minister Sakina Itoo
A 12-year-old boy's video calling out Jammu and Kashmir's Education Minister Sakina Itoo for not announcing summer vacations has gone viral.
He points out how students are struggling in 35 degrees Celsius heat, asking if the minister knows what it's like or is "sitting in an AC room."
The clip has sparked big conversations about student welfare.
CWC summons portal, issues privacy advisory
The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) summoned the news portal behind the video, saying it was filmed without parental or school consent.
CWC chairperson Khair-ul-Nisa shared concerns that all this attention could affect the boy's education.
An advisory now urges media to protect children's privacy and safety.
Meanwhile, Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called the remarks "impolite" and warned against dragging children into online debates.