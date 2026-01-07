Viral audio clip reignites Ankita Bhandari murder case, triggers protests

Where the case stands now

Congress is pushing for a CBI probe, while Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has promised to meet Ankita's family and ordered a fresh SIT probe to investigate the audio clip.

Gautam denies any role and has filed a defamation suit against those spreading the claims.

Meanwhile, Pulkit Arya (resort owner) and two others were already convicted last year for Ankita's murder and are serving life sentences—verdicts upheld by higher courts.