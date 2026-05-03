Viral clip shows transgender woman on Ahmedabad police car hood
India
A late-night video of a transgender woman sitting on the hood of a police patrol car near Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Riverfront went viral, sparking questions about police security.
The clip led city police to quickly identify both the woman and the unattended vehicle, kicking off an official inquiry.
Woman charged, officers face disciplinary review
Police have charged her under multiple laws and served her a notice for questioning.
Meanwhile, officers who left the vehicle unattended (reportedly for a restroom break) are also under review for possible disciplinary action.
The incident has stirred public debate about accountability and how easily someone could access a police vehicle.